CBS Kilkenny plans for new school building look set to go ahead

Plans for a brand new building to accommodate CBS Kilkenny secondary students look set to proceed.

The green light has now been given for a new school.

Plans for the part three-storey, part two-storey development with 37 classrooms between the Dunningstown road and Lousybush lane on the outskirts of the city have been given the go-ahead.

It’s after the initial decision by Kilkenny County Council to grant permission to the Board of Management of CBS Secondary School was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The Board met in recent weeks to consider the submissions that had been made, and the Inspectors report on the case, and decided to grant permission to proceed with the development.

But there are conditions attached including specific hours during which construction work should take place and another relating to the mobility management plan.

Meanwhile, a decision was expected today on Presentation Secondary School and their plans for a new building.

However, a spokesperson for An Bord Pleanála has confirmed to KCLR that the case is still awaiting a determination by the Board.