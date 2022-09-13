Private nursing home staff in Carlow and Kilkenny who are entitled to Pandemic bonus payment face a further wait

Private nursing home staff in Carlow and Kilkenny who are entitled to the Pandemic bonus payment will be waiting another while yet to get it.

Seven months ago it was promised but the frontline workers still haven’t received their bonus.

Now a letter issued on behalf of Nursing Homes Ireland has informed members that the HSE is tendering for a third-party contractor to assist with the payment process.

Earlier today local Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion hit out at the Government for ‘disrespecting’ health care workers.

While Manager at Gowran Abbey Nursing home Mairead Parker Byrne earlier on KCLR Live said she was astounded.

