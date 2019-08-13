KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Progress made in talks between Beef Plan & meat factories
Talks aimed at finding a resolution to the recent dispute over beef prices ended overnight.
Groups including Beef Plan and Meat Industry Ireland sat down at the Department of Agriculture in Kildare for more than 12 hours of discussions.
It’s expected the talks will re-convene on Thursday or next Monday.
IFA President Joe Healy said some progress had been made on market transparency and the introduction of a price index.