Protest due outside the Dáil today as Travellers, including from Carlow and Kilkenny, call for the introduction of mental health supports

The level of hate speech directed at Travellers is leading to a rise in mental health issues for the community.

The issue was to the fore of a recent TV documentary which features members of the community in Kilkenny. (Hear local contributor Bernie Power on that here).

Today, the Irish Traveller Movement is calling on the Government to ensure hate speech legislation is enacted as quickly as possible.

A separate Traveller group is protesting outside the Dáil today looking for the introduction of mental health supports which were promised in the Programme for Government.

A number of people from across Carlow and Kilkenny form part of that protesting group today – stay tuned to hear from some of them on The KCLR Daily.