Public consultations taking place in Slieverue and New Ross today for South East Greenway through Kilkenny

Two public consultations on the South East Greenway through Kilkenny will take place today.

The Rhu Glenn Hotel will host the first gathering from 11am to 2pm where details of how the project might move forward will be outlined.

A second session will run from 3:30 to 7pm in the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross.

South Kilkenny Councillor Ger Frisby told KCLR News; “Basically Fáilte Ireland who are over the project for the Greenway have engaged Paul Hogarth Company, they’re engaged to conduct an interpretive wayfinding and orientation plan for the Greenway itself, and once this plan is in place that will be the catalyst for us to apply for funding to implement that plan”.

The first stretch of the amenity, from New Ross to Glenmore, opened earlier this year