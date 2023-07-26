Reaction to official opening of first stretch of South East Greenway through South Kilkenny largely positive

Reaction to the official opening of the first stretch of the South East Greenway has been largely positive.

After some delay, the date finally dawned yesterday with the sun shining down on Rosbercon on the Kilkenny Wexford border.

About 100 invited guests gathered in the carpark beside the starting point, which is adjacent to New Ross Mart Cooperative, to hear a range of speeches from Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications Jack Chambers, the chairs of Wexford and Kilkenny County Councils as well as the municipal districts of New Ross, Piltown and Callan Thomastown.

Minister @jackfchambers officially launching the first 6kms (Rosbercon to Glenmore) of the South East Greenway which incorporates the #Kilkenny Greenway. More on @kclr96fm News & #TheWayItIs with @suenunnradio pic.twitter.com/iajTsX7DWP — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) July 25, 2023

Though the full 24km, 22km of which are in Kilkenny, will take some time to complete, estimated to be late 2025/early 2026, this first stretch is now open with completion works on the 5km between Ferrybank and Curroughmore likely to commence in September with an opening in the next year or so.

Those at the event were eager to set foot or wheel on the opened 6km route which runs to Ballyverneen, Glenmore (more here).

KCLR reporter Edwina Grace attended the launch and those she spoke with included former Kilkenny county hurler JJ Delaney as well as a local family who are delighted to have the amenity on their doorstep.

We heard too from Slieverue businessman Seán Moore whose Barrow Bikes and Cafe is already conveniently located close to the Greenway starting point and is preparing to expand its offering.

While a representative of the annual Pink Rock 10k & family fun run filled us in on this Sunday’s outing.

Hear all below, beginning with Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications: