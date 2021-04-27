Public hospitals have the lowest number of Covid-19 patients in over 200 days, there are three at Carlow and Kilkenny’s General

151 Covid-19 patients were in public hospitals last night, the lowest in over 200 days.

The figure dropped by 22 in 24 hours, to its lowest since October 6th, while there are 46 in intensive care.

Three people are being treated at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny with one further suspected case there.

It’s as one death was reported last evening with 437 new cases, up to four in Carlow with none in Kilkenny which continues to have the country’s lowest infection rate at 26 cases per 100,000 people in the past fortnight. Carlow’s is 90 and while it’s climbed the table somewhat, it’s still below the national figure of 121.

A number of restrictions were eased yesterday (more here and here) and on Thursday the government will announce what others will be rolled out in the coming months. (Keep an eye here).

Dr Eoghan De Barra, a consultant in infectious diseases in Dublin, says the daily case numbers remain concerning.