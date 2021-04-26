Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions from today in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Outdoor zoos and heritage sites can reopen to the public from today while some sports too can resume as part of the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Young people can resume non-contact training in pods of less than 15, and the number of people allowed to attend a funeral has increased.

On Thursday, the Government plan to announce a roadmap for other areas of the economy and society to reopen later in the summer.

Nore Valley Park’s outdoor farm reopens its doors this morning on the further easing of restrictions.

Owner Gareth Alcorn says he’s looking forward to welcoming back his visitors telling KCLR News “It’s just been the best news and just to clarify it’s not quite all of Nore Valley Park, it’s still closed and won’t be able to open yet but the visitor farm is back open and what a relief because it’s been a long, long winter and a really tough lockdown”.

Also from this morning, up to 25 people can attend a funeral and Sammy Johnston of Johnston Funeral Directors says it’s been difficult for grieving families, noting “Obviously it is a very welcome change, having dealt first hand with lots of families over the last twelve months, especially the last six, I’ve witnessed how very hard it can be on them having to choose who can or can’t attend the funerals of their loved ones”.