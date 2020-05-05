Pubs may open earlier than planned as vintners come up with reopening plan

Pubs may be allowed to open earlier than planned if they can stick to strict social-distancing rules.

They’re not due to reopen until August 10th, but this may be brought forward to the end of June.

Two representative groups are hoping new arrangements could see pubs opening from the end of June, along with cafes and restaurants.

Pat Crotty, owner of Paris Texas Bar and Restaurant in Kilkenny, believes he could make it work:

“The tables have to be spaced far enough apart, you can only have table service, there will be no live music or dj’s to get people too excited, there will be no standing at the bar or service at the bar, it will be like the old style lounge, it will be table service only”.