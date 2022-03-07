Pupils of St John’s Senior School stage Peace Rally for Ukraine at Kilkenny City Town Hall

Pupils of a local primary school to the streets of Kilkenny City on Friday to stage a Peace Rally for Ukraine.

Orla Mackey’s 6th Class crew walked from the school grounds on Ballybough Street, over the new bridge and onto the Town Hall/Tholsel.

They remained there for close to an hour holding posters and banners high while chanting the likes of “Hey Hey Ho Ho Putin’s war has got to go” and “Ukraine can you hear us, can you hear our Kilkenny spirit?”

See our video:

Hear from those who took part and those who were spectators here: