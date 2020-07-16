Re-vamp of Penneys site in Carlow gets the go ahead

A long-awaited re-vamp of Penneys site in Carlow is set to go ahead.

A redevelopment of the site in Carlow town has been granted planning permission.

There had been plans for a major new development on the site that were abandoned over the past decade or so.

This much smaller project will be a refurbishment of the existing shop including retail, staff area, stock room, external envelope, new plant buildings and replacement of the roof.