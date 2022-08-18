Recently installed carpark at South Kilkenny amenity appears to be proving popular

The recently installed carpark at a South Kilkenny amenity’s proving popular.

Last May the county council officially opened the provision at Poulanassy Waterfall and since then many have availed of it, in particular a number who never realised the bathing spot was nearby.

While you’re always advised to swim at sites which are lifeguarded, if you’re at ones that aren’t then make sure you follow safety guidelines.

Our Edwina Grace popped by Poulanassy, which is just outside Mullinavat, to meet some of the people relaxing there: