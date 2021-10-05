Relief road for Carlow included in National Development plan but Kilkenny’s ring road extension is not

There’s no mention of completing the ring road around Kilkenny city in the National Development Plan published by the Government.

The Carlow Southern relief Road and the N25 Waterford to Glenmore upgrade are included in the €165 billion plan for the next decade.

Both are subject to further planning approvals and competition with other road projects for funding and completion.

KCLR understands there’s also to be improved training facilities at Stephen’s Barracks in Kilkenny.

Fine Gael Cllr David Fitzgerald is disappointed and says Kilkenny’s urgent need for the northern ring road bridge has been ignored by the Government:

“It’s a crucial piece of infrastructure. In my view it’s the most important piece of infrastructure for the Kilkenny city and the wider catchment area of Kilkenny city, in the entire county at this time. And I’m very disappointed that it’s not there”

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here:

The news is better for Carlow as the much anticipated Southern relief road has been included in the Governments plan.

Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says it’s a promise for Carlow that the route will be delivered:

“You probably would have seen over the last week where there was cars backed up in traffic in the town centre. With this today now there’s a commitment given that we will get this Southern Relief Road”

Hear what she had to say in full to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: