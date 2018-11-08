Remembering the Kilkenny’s War Dead

Thanks to the Kilkenny War Memorial Committee for putting together this radio feature dedicated to those who were born or lived in Kilkenny and died while serving in World War One.

Voices:

1 Donal Croghan.

2 Liz Kett

3 John Joe Cullen.(main Voice)

Technical support;

Declan Gibbons

Mick Cummins

Listen to the piece here: https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/remembering-the-kilkenny-war-dead

Donal Croughan has also supplied KCLR with the following information relating to statistics on Kilkenny’s WW1 dead

No. of Kilkenny casualties

827 people who were born and/or lived in Kilkenny died while serving or directly related to their service in World War 1 – 822 men and 5 women

While the vast majority served with the British forces the following died serving with other countries forces as follows:

Australia – 25

Canada – 23

New Zealand – 1

South Africa – 5

United States – 10

Non-military (mercantile marine/munitions industry) – 11

First KK fatality

The first Kilkenny fatality was 19-year-old James Ryan from Annamult who died in a train accident at his Cork barracks on 20/08/1914.

Just 3 days later on 23/08/1914 the first person killed in action was 27-year-old John Connolly from Ferrybank. Both were Privates with the Royal Irish Regiment.

Last KK fatality

The last Kilkenny fatality killed in action before the ceasefire on 11/11/1918 was 27-year-old James Darcy from Thomas St in Kilkenny who was a Lance Corporal in the Royal Irish Regiment.

Age

Age at death is known for 725 of the 827 who died.

66 were still teenagers:

14 – 1

15 – 0

16 – 1

17 – 11

18 – 21

19 – 32

Youngest

14-year-old Thomas Woodgate from Callan is the youngest known war fatality from Kilkenny (31/12/1903-10/10/1918). He was a trainee in the Royal Air Force and died while travelling as a passenger on the ill-fated SS Leinster mailboat which was torpedoed in the Irish Sea.

The youngest to die in action was 17-year-old Edward Aylward from Thomastown (07/04/1900-10/08/1917) a Private in the Royal Dublin Fusiliers.

Oldest

The oldest known Kilkenny person who died serving in the war was 66-year-old Rev. Laurence O’Dea from Kilkenny City

The oldest known to have been killed in action was 53-year-old Rev. Robert Wellwood from Ballykeeffe, Callan who was a missionary with the American Y.M.C.A.

No. with no known grave

324 of the fallen have no known grave.

These men are remembered on various Memorials in the countries where they fell. Two of the largest memorials are:

Thiepval in France with 72,343 names including 71 from Kilkenny

Yprès (Menin Gate) Memorial – 54,615 names including 83 from Kilkenny

See Appendix B for list of countries where the 502 with a known grave are buried

No. died each year of WW1

1914 – 71

1915 – 189

1916 – 210

1917 – 185

1918 – 129

Post-war period – 43

The date that we lost the most casualties on was 03/09/1916 with the loss of 19 Kilkenny men, most of these being from the 2nd and 6th Battalions of the Royal Irish Regiment at the Battle of Guillemont

8 Kilkenny men died on 01/07/1916 one of the most well known of the war when the British Army alone lost almost 20,000 men in a single day at the Somme

Branches served with

Most of the fallen served with the Armies of the Allied forces, also included in the fallen are:

Navy – 18

Air forces – 6

Medical – 12 (incl. our 5 female deceased who were all nurses)

Chaplain – 3

Mercantile marine – 12

Munitions industry – 2

Surnames

So many well known Kilkenny surnames are amongst the fallen, the 10 family names who lost the most members are:

Ryan (19), Walsh (16), Murphy (15), O’Neill (11), Burke and Brennan (10), Purcell (9), Power/Dunne/O’Connell (8)

Parish

See Appendix A attached for rough numbers by area. Note – for convenience sake Catholic/GAA parish boundaries used to indicate area

Cause of Death

464 – Killed in action

146 – Died of wounds

67 – Disease

16 – Died at sea

15 – Accident

6 – Gas poisoning

2 – Suicide

1 – Air crash

110 – Unknown

Families

Many many families had several members serving during the war, some sadly lost multiple members of their families.

2 Kilkenny families lost 3 sons – the Kavanaghs and the O’Connells

28 families lost 2 sons

3 families lost a father and son – Phelan, Baile, and Faussett

Many more who died were cousins, neighbours, extended family members, etc.

Memorials – > 9 names

Ypres (Menin Gate) Memorial 83

Thiepval Memorial 71

Le Touret Memorial 22

Tyne Cot Memorial 20

Loos Memorial 17

Pozieres Memorial 14

Helles Memorial 13

Tower Hill Memorial, London 10

Ploegsteert Memorial 9



Appendix A: Kilkenny Locations where WW1 deceased from

Aghaviller 9

Ballycallan 7

Ballyhale 19

Ballyragget 14

Callan 59

Castlecomer 40

Clara 11

Clogh 8

Conahy 3

Danesfort 12

Dunnamaggan 10

Ferrybank 18

Freshford 13

Glenmore 4

Gowran 18

Graiguenamanagh 23

Inistioge 7

Johnstown 14

Kilmacow 22

Kilmoganny 1

KK City 2

Unknown 66

Mooncoin 16

Muckalee 11

Mullinavat 4

Paulstown 17

Rosbercon 7

Slieverue 14

St Canice’s 37

St John’s 135

St Mary’s 68

St Patrick’s 55

Templeorum 22

Thomastown 35

Tullaherin 4

Tullaroan 2

Urlingford 17

Windgap 3

827



Appendix B – Kilkenny WW1 dead burial locations (where known)

France 212

Belgium 100

Ireland 70

UK 47

Turkey 11

unknown 10

Israel 9

Greece 8

Iraq 8

Germany 5

Egypt 3

India 3

Italy 3

Bulgaria 2

South Africa 2

Australia 1

China 1

Gibraltar 1

Malawi 1

Malta 1

N.Ireland 1

Norway 1

Switzerland 1

Syria 1

Tanzania 1

503