Removing the offence of Blasphemy will not change life in Ireland

“The issue was somewhat irrelevant to the vast majority but the people have spoken”.

So says Carlow priest Fr Paddy Byrne in response to the outcome of the Blasphemy referendum at the weekend.

He says removing the offence from the constitution wont change life in Ireland.

Speaking to KCLR Fr Byrne says the most important thing is that freedom of religion is still protected under Irish law.

He said “I think the basics of any Republic in terms of freedom of religion, freedom of expression is key to democracy & to basic civic society and I think that’s well in place & well protected & I think it’s in a good space we find ourselves to be”.