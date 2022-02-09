Rents look set to rise further in Carlow and Kilkenny this year

A lack of supply means rents in Carlow and Kilkenny are expected to increase even further this year.

A new report from Daft.ie shows a year-on-year rise of 10.4% in Carlow and 11.5% in Kilkenny.

That puts the average rent in Kilkenny at €1,162 per month and Carlow just marginally behind at €1,146.

Across the country, rents rose by an average of 10.3% and it’s predicted this upward trend will continue.

Economist at Trinity College and author of the Daft Report, Ronan Lyons, says the number of rental properties available is far too low to meet current demand;”If you look at the market as a whole though about 1,400 rental ads are live at the moment and that compares to the pre-pandemic level of maybe three or four thousand and that was low relative to what had happened over the previous decade so we’re in a period of unprecedented scarcity of rental homes, that suggests that rents are going to continue to increase but, as you say, the level of rents is already high relative to people’s incomes, it’s hard to see how those two things can continue”.