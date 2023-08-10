There are reports of a serious crash on the M9 in Carlow.

Gardai have confirmed that the motorway is closed northbound from Junction 5 Tinryland to Junction 4 Castledermot.

KCLR News understands that it happened just past the Tinryland exit and KCLR listeners are reporting that it may have involved a truck and a tractor.

Emergency services are at the scene but there are no indications yet whether or not anyone’s been seriously injured.