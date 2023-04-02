KCLR News
Restoration works planned for North Kilkenny roads in €8.4m investment
Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the announcement
It’s important that our roads are up to scratch .
That’s according to Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick as he welcomed an 8.4 million euro spend on roads across North Kilkenny.
Castlecomer Municipal District recently passed its roadworks scheme which outlines a range of restoration, drainage and special works.
“It’s a really important investment. It’s a commitment by members and the council to continously work to improve all our country roads,” he said.