Restoration works planned for North Kilkenny roads in €8.4m investment

It’s important that our roads are up to scratch .

That’s according to Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick as he welcomed an 8.4 million euro spend on roads across North Kilkenny.

Castlecomer Municipal District recently passed its roadworks scheme which outlines a range of restoration, drainage and special works.

“It’s a really important investment. It’s a commitment by members and the council to continously work to improve all our country roads,” he said.