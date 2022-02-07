KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Retrofitting grants of up to €25,000 to be offered to homeowners across Kilkenny and Carlow
Grants of up to €25,000 will be offered to help people to ‘deep retrofit’ their homes.
Energy Minister Eamon Ryan is set to unveil a new initiative tomorrow that amounts to the biggest home insulation scheme ever offered in the state.
The new ‘Home Energy Upgrade Scheme’ will see between 45% to 51% of the cost of upgrading a property to a B2 energy rating covered by grants.
The Irish Times also reports there’ll be a network of ‘one stop shops’ set up across the country to provide simple, end to end services for homeowners.