Retrofitting grants of up to €25,000 to be offered to homeowners across Kilkenny and Carlow

Grants of up to €25,000 will be offered to help people to ‘deep retrofit’ their homes.

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan is set to unveil a new initiative tomorrow that amounts to the biggest home insulation scheme ever offered in the state.

The new ‘Home Energy Upgrade Scheme’ will see between 45% to 51% of the cost of upgrading a property to a B2 energy rating covered by grants.

The Irish Times also reports there’ll be a network of ‘one stop shops’ set up across the country to provide simple, end to end services for homeowners.