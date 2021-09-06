Return of live music and increased capacity for venues across Kilkenny and Carlow from today

Today marks another milestone in the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Organised indoor events and mass gatherings can resume today, while the cap on outdoor events also increases significantly.

It’s the first of three stages after the government announced last week that almost all Covid restrictions would ease by October 22nd.

Organised indoor events will be able to take place with 60% venue capacity where all people in attendance are either fully vaccinated or having recovered from Covid-19 within the previous six months.

Indoor events and mass gatherings include conferences, bingo venues, trade fairs as well as exhibitions.

All religious ceremonies can proceed with a 50% of venue capacity, regardless of the vaccine status .

For organised outdoor events like sports matches, a capacity of 75% will be allowed if all people are vaccinated.

For events where there will be a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the capacity limit will be at 50%.

Cinemas and theatres can increase their capacity to 60% where all people have been vaccinated.

While in cases where attendees have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current limits of 50 people for now.

Live music can return, which means pubs can now allow musicians to play indoors.

There will be no change to the 100 guest limit for weddings.

However, live music and dancing is now allowed.