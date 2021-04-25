Revamp of Penneys site in Carlow gets the go ahead 

An Bord Pleanála have agreed with Carlow County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the redevelopment of the Penneys site on Kennedy Avenue.

The plan aims to refurbish the existing store building, including retail area, stock room, external area, new plant buildings and replacement roof to the retail store. The work will also include new signage, a new canopy to the loading bay, upgrading of the existing car parking space as well as 47 new car parking spaces, including three new disable parking spaces, 15 bicycle stands as well as landscaping to the store entrance.