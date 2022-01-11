Road closed in Carlow following incident overnight

UPDATE Tuesday 1.30pm: The road has re-opened this lunchtime

The Rathoe Road in Carlow is closed this morning pending an examination.

It’s after a single-car accident on the stretch between the Tullow Rugby Club and the Forge Cross just after 3 o’clock this morning.

Notice from @CarlowFRS

⚠️ROAD CLOSED⚠️ Tullow – Rathoe Closed close to Tullow Rugby Club for a number of hours following an incident overnight. It is expected this road will be closed for a number of hours.

Two units of Tullow fire brigade attended the scene and it’s understood one person was taken to hospital.

Gardaí say the road’s likely to remain closed for the next couple of hours and ask motorists to please seek alternative routes.