KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Road closed in Carlow following incident overnight

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 11/01/2022

UPDATE Tuesday 1.30pm: The road has re-opened this lunchtime

The Rathoe Road in Carlow is closed this morning pending an examination.

It’s after a single-car accident on the stretch between the Tullow Rugby Club and the Forge Cross just after 3 o’clock this morning.

Two units of Tullow fire brigade attended the scene and it’s understood one person was taken to hospital.

Gardaí say the road’s likely to remain closed for the next couple of hours and ask motorists to please seek alternative routes.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 11/01/2022