Roads across Kilkenny could see the lowering of speed limits soon

A number of prominent routes across north Kilkenny could soon see the lowering of their speed limit.

In conjunction with a national review, a county-wide one’s also underway locally with the representatives of each municipal district given a list of roads suggested for their respective areas.

The overall plan is set to go before the full council for adoption in October.

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says if passed, it would be good news for The Prince ground in Castlecomer:

“I’m delighted that it’s now going to go to 30km and particularly with the amounts of usage that have happened, great to see the vibrancy down there, great to see employment being so well advanced down there and so much employment there. But also the local soccer club and the local community clubs that are using that road. So I’m delighted to see that the Prince ground will go to the 30km.”