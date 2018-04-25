Robert Grace live on KCLR Drive

Robert Grace is a young man very much on the rise.

In his mid-20s, he’s perfecting his songwriting and honing his production skills, clearly evident on latest track, Golden (out 19 April).

The past year has kept him busy with new music and a new addition to the family and on Wednesday’s ‘Drive, he dropped into studio to talk about it all. In fairness, it’s been a while since we’ve had a good natter.

There’s also some live tunes in the mix and plenty of talk about the new single, songwriting, self-promoting and everything else he’s up to.

With gigs on the way, you can keep up to date on his official Facebook page.

Watch: Robert Grace – Golden

