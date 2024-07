Roderic O’Gorman has been elected as leader of the Green Party.

The confirmation came just before 11:30am this morning that the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in Ireland had defeated competitor Pippa Hackett (52% to 48%) in replacing Eamon Ryan who announced he was stepping away from the role last month.

Minister of State and Carlow Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan had backed him from the start and reacted to the update on The KCLR Daily;