Rose Hill Takes Top Award for Larger Estates at Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Awards

Rose Hill off the Kells Road has been announced best overall larger residential estate in Kilkenny.

The winners of the Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Awards were announced at a ceremony in the city last night.

Hotel Kilkenny was given the title of best commercial floral display with the Hungry Moose on John Street awarded most improved commercial premises.

Judges stated the upgrading of the corner building on John Street by the Hungry Moose after it having been vacant for a number of years made an important junction colourful and attractive.

Brennan’s Bottling Store got the best shop front on Walkin Street for its eye catching and traditional public house.

There were many other awards including for the best overall smaller estate which went to Gallows’s Hill.

Read the full results here: