Rosslare Europort records 446% year-on-year rise in volume of European Freight

Rosslare Europort in County Wexford has seen the volume of European Freight rising by 446 percent year on year.

It’s due to demand for direct services to mainland Europe.

Overall it’s seen a 45% surge in Freight traffic, but the number of UK trucks travelling through is down 49% per cent for January.

The company says it will continue to work with shipping lines and Irish Industry to identify further opportunities to meet market demand.