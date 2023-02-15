KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Sandwich chain with outlets in Carlow and Kilkenny understood to be exploring possible sale of business
Its products are available at four outlets locally
Subway is understood to be exploring the possible sale of the business, that could value it at around €9.3 billion.
The sandwich chain is available at four premises across Carlow and Kilkenny among its 37,000 franchise-run locations in more than 100 countries.
Companies around the world have faced rising costs in recent months, and Subway has the added challenge of increased competition.