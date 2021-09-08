Scene of suspected Kerry murder-suicide remains sealed off

Three bodies have been found following a suspected double murder-suicide in a north Co Kerry village.

The body of a woman in her 60s, and her son in his 20s, were found inside a house near Lixnaw last night.

The body of the woman’s partner, a man in his 60s, was later found in a field behind the house close to a shotgun.

Gardai are now working to establish a motive and timeline of events.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, Mike Kennelly, says people are devastated by the tragedy.

The scene has been preserved pending the arrival of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau and Gardai have confirmed that they’re not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.