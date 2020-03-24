Schools won’t be reopening on April 1st according to the Minister for Education.

It’s expected that schools, colleges and creches will remain shut for the next few weeks as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Further restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 will be announced this afternoon.

On the 12th March the Taoiseach announced the closure of schools, colleges, childcare facilities for two weeks.

They were due close until March 29th but the Minsiter or Education Joe McHugh says that won’t now be happening.

After the leaving cert oral exams were cancelled and students were given full marks, attention now turns to the state exams which are due to begin on the 3rd June.

Minister Joe McHugh says that that the main focus of his department is having the state exams sit as normal starting on June 3rd

General secretary of the TUI John MacGabhann says students should be working on the basis that they will be assessed.

Most colleges are delivering lectures online with decisions on exam dates to be made by each individual institution.

The government is due to officially announce the new measures regarding schools, colleges and childcare facilities at around 3PM this afternoon.