Seachtain na Gaeilge gets underway in Carlow with an online programme

Seachtain na Gaeilge kicks off in Carlow today (Wednesday) and it looks like organisers have really pulled together something special, despite the challenges.

Unable to run their annual bumper programme of events such as the Pan Celtic Song Contest, the popular Féile Scoildrámaíochta, trad sessions galore, indoor and outdoor céilithe, the shop window competition or the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, all at Glór Cheatharlach are however determined to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge 2021 somehow and have organized an array of events to take place safely online between the 10th and 20th of March.

Listen back to Bride de Roiste’s chat with our Edward Hayden on The Saturday Show here:

2021 PROGRAMME

Today (Wednesday, 10th March):

Glór Cheatharlach teams up with Éanna Ó Conchúir of BEO Fitness in Dingle to offer primary school children the opportunity to have fun and get fit ‘as Gaeilge’.

The bilingual workout session is suitable for children from 3rd-6th class and will be conducted live online commencing at 12 noon.

The children who will still not have returned to their classrooms will be able to connect from the safety of their homes via zoom. Teachers can register their class by contacting 085 1340047 or email [email protected]

This is a free event, sponsored by Glór Cheatharlach, but advance booking is essential.

Thursday, 11th March:

Irish conversation gatherings of Comhrá Gaeilge thar Zúm for Seachtain na Gaeilge hosted by Glór Cheatharlach will take place on Thursday evenings, 11th and 18th March at 8pm.

Adult Irish speakers and learners are welcome.

Contact 087 2857048, 085 1340047 or [email protected] for the link.

Monday, 15th March:

The date sees the return of pupils in 3rd to 6th classes to primary schools and to mark the occasion Glór Cheatharlach has prepared a host of questions for a special Seachtain na Gaeilge Table Quiz ‘as Gaeilge’. S

adly however, there will be no outing to a central venue to gather for the Quiz this year but their teachers are invited to hold it safely instead in their classrooms where social distancing can be maintained.

Tuesday, 16th March:

The virtual Maidin Caifé sa Leabharlann takes place from 11am in association with Carlow County Library, over zoom.

Contact 087 2857048 or email the library on [email protected] for the link to take part, then put the kettle on, make your favourite cupán tae nó caifé and join the conversation.

While Mass ‘as Gaeilge’ for St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in Carlow Cathedral at 6.15pm on the eve of the national feast.

Principal celebrant will be an tAthair Conn Ó Maoldomhnaigh, President of Carlow College while music will be by Clann Uí Nualláin-Uí Liatháin.

An tAifreann Gaeilge can be viewed live on Carlow Cathedral webcam https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/ or followed on the Parish Radio on frequency 107.9FM.

Ongoing Across the Festival:

Always a firm favourite, Glór Cheatharlach is delighted to announce that the annual Comórtas Ealaíne an Earraigh/ Spring Art Competition will take place this year but virtually. Pupils from junior infants to 6th classes are invited to create a picture on the theme of An tEarrach/Spring and teachers are asked to select the best entries from their class, take photographs of them and email to [email protected] before Friday 19th of March. In keeping with the spirit of Seachtain na Gaeilge any text on the picture must be ‘as Gaeilge’. Prizes will be awarded to a selection of entries and the winning pictures will be shared on Glór Cheatharlach’s social media platforms and published in The Nationalist.

And Seachtain na Gaeilge 2021 will wind up on Friday, 19th March with children’s author Áine Ní Ghlinn. She will host two workshops via zoom in her role as Laureate na nÓg promoting a love of reading and writing ‘as Gaeilge’ amongst children.