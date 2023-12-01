KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Search for man missing from Co Tipperary stood down following discovery of a body
Gardaí have thanked all who assisted in the search
The search for a man missing from County Tipperary has been stood down.
The 69-year-old from Carrick on Suir hadn’t been seen since the 15th of November and an appeal for information was launched by Gardaí.
However, that appeal has now been withdrawn following the discovery of a body yesterday.
Everybody who assisted in anyway has been thanked by An Garda Síochána.