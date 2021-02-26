Search underway for Toyota Corolla van in relation to Garda investigation into the finding of two bodies in Cork

UPDATE (10:15am) The van’s been located. Stay tuned for updates on this across the day.

The bodies of two brothers have been discovered in Cork.

A major Garda operation is underway following the discovery of the bodies of two elderly men late last night at an isolated farm in Curraghgorm, about 8km outside Mitchelstown.

It’s understood one of the brothers is a resident at the farmhouse but the other is not.

Gardaí are trying to trace a red Toyota Corolla van with a registration 03-WW-1556, in relation to the investigation.

You’re warned NOT to approach this vehicle if you come across it and instead to call 999 immediately.

The bodies remain at the scene and the assistance of the state pathologist has been requested.