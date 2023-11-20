FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Searches carried out this morning in connection with a shooting in Carlow last December
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing
Five people have been arrested today in connection with a shooting in Carlow last December.
Searches were carried out this morning in Carlow as well as Wexford and Waterford with Gardaí arresting three men aged in their twenties, one in his thirties and another in his fifties.
All have been detained at various garda stations across the South East under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
Investigations into the incident in Carlow on 5th December 2022 are ongoing.