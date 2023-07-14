Second day of strike action underway for water service workers in Carlow

Water service workers will hold a second day of strike action in Carlow today along with workers from 11 other counties.

Members of the Unite trade Union are in a dispute with Uisce Éireann over keeping their public service status.

It’s following on from last week’s one-day industrial action.

The Waterford, Tipperary, and Cork areas are most at risk of water supply issues today.

Speaking to KCLR News, Unite Regional Officer Eoin Drummey says they need the LGMA to come to the table:

“We feel that in order, I suppose, to address the shortcomings that we’ve identified in the framework document from June 2022, it’s imperative now that the LGMA who remain and have refused to engage directly with Unite, even through a talk party, they’re going to have to come to the table.”