Second man arrested in connection with Ashling Murphy murder investigation

A second man in his 30’s has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

He’s being questioned in relation to potentially withholding information of relevance to the investigation.

The man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murdering the Offaly school teacher remains in Garda custody at Tullamore Garda Station.

Gardaí will need to make a decision today as to whether to charge or release him.