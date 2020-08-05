Seventy people dead and thousands injured after massive explosion in Beirut’s harbour

More than 70 people have died and thousands more are injured, after a massive explosion flattened huge areas of Beirut’s harbour.

A mushroom cloud rose above the Lebanese capital – and hospitals have been left struggling to cope with casualties.

The country’s prime minister says it happened because more than 2,500 thousand tonnes of chemicals were left ‘unsecured’ for six years.

But US President Donald Trump has appeared to contradict officials by claiming a bomb caused the blast.