Several valuable pieces of jewellery taken from South Kilkenny home

Several valuable items of jewellery were stolen from a home in South Kilkenny on Tuesday.

It happened in the Whitechurch area sometime between 3.15 and 3.45 that afternoon after a bedroom window was forced open to gain entry.

Gold rings, bracelets, chains and a pendant were stolen.

Gardaí in Mooncoin are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

They’re also urging people to have photos of your jewellery and other possessions such as tools/machinery and keep receipts, that way they can be returned to you if recovered.

If follows similar incidents in nearby areas – see here