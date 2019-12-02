Shoppers in Carlow and Kilkenny urged to be cautious if bargain-hunting this Cyber Monday

You’re being warned to be extra cautious when doing any Cyber Monday shopping today.

Between Black Friday and today it’s estimated more than 1.1 million Irish people will have bagged themselves bargains.

But local Gardaí are warning that this is also a time when online scammers will be particularly active.

Carlow/Kilkenny Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon says you should pay extra attention to the website address itself.