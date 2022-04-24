Short film by Kilkenny creator has won an award at WorldFest-Houston Film Festival

A local short film has won and award at WorldFest-Houston Film Festival.

The 17-minute short “A Woman’s Culm” was commissioned as part of The Decade of Centenaries.

Pauline O Connell worked with residents from along the Castlecomer Plateau talking about the history of coal-mining in the area.

Pauline has been telling KCLR this week that the women told great stories. The ladies learned from previous generations and the practice was passed down the line. One of the women interviewed is now 101 and is still going strong.