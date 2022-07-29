‘Significant spillage of slurry’ in Tullow town which Carlow County Council staff is aiming to clean up

A clean-up’s underway in Tullow following what’s been called a ‘significant spillage of slurry’.

It’s on the N81 in the town between AIB/SuperValu and Church Street/Shillelagh Road.

A spokesperson for Carlow County Council’s told KCLR News that Municipal District staff are on route to clean it up and they expect this will take a while to complete.

Road users are asked to be patient while the works are being carried out as it will cause delays. While pedestrians too are urged to take care if crossing the street.