Smiles and stories aplenty at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny as staff and parents mark World Prematurity Day

Having a baby is life changing and when one arrives early, it can throw you into a tailspin.

But, there is help available and with the right support it’s all very manageable.

One in every ten babies born across the globe are preterm, however most families who are expecting a new arrival don’t consider, let alone plan for, them coming so far in advance.

To mark World Prematurity Day the staff of St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny gathered in the foyer to share information on the services they offer and also those that are available in association with the hospital.

Four years after her own journey through the Special Care Baby Unit, KCLR News’ Edwina Grace returned to St Luke’s Hospital to meet with the staff who were part of that journey and other parents who’ve travelled similar paths – hear that here;