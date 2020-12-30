Snow-ice warning in effect for Carlow and Kilkenny

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for 13 counties this morning.

The warning from Met Eireann covers counties in the north-west as well as south Leinster and East Munster.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says cold temperatures could be an issue this morning but adds “I don’t think the amount of snow is going to be a great problem for most areas, you’re looking at probably a dusting to a little bit more certainly in some areas with maybe in higher ground in parts of North East Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny might see the most but very hard to call, the biggest issue really is going to be the ice because we’re going to have temperatures dropping.”

Kilkenny Gardaí say no incidents have been reported to them, but add there is a lot less traffic than usual on all routes.

Carlow Gardaí say similar but warn of frostiness in parts of the county, calling on motorists to take care.