Some of the favourite nearby beaches for people in Carlow and Kilkenny are the best spots for bathing water quality

Bathing water quality has continued to improve and the South East has some of the best spots.

A new EPA Bathing report shows 97% of the 148 identified beach areas across the country met or exceeded the minimum required standard.

Two were deemed Poor – Front Strand Beach in Balbriggan in Dublin and Lady’s Bay, Buncrana in County Donegal.

But 115 were Excellent, up 4 from 2020 and 12 of them are closest to us including local favourites Tramore, Rosslare Strand, Carne and Courtown.

Nine were listed as Sufficient, including Duncannon.

Read the report in full here