South Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan to be honoured with Freedom of Limerick this evening

Vicky Phelan will be honoured with the Freedom of Limerick this evening.

The 46-year-old, who hails from Mooncoin in South Kilkenny, is being recognized for her health advocacy work and bravery in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal.

Vicky returned to Ireland last November, following nine months of treatment in the US.

She was celebrated by Kilkenny County Council in 2018 (see here).

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, says the people of the county consider her as one of their own even though she is a Kilkenny woman.

He says this evening’s ceremony has been adapted to keep Vicky as safe as possible; “We have a very tight schedule laid out because we’re trying to minimise the time that Vicky is there so she doesn’t expel too much energy so everything’s been set up to keep her safe so this evening we will be streaming it live via ie because I know there’s a huge level of interest amongst the general public in the event but also it allows us to keep the numbers down inside in the chamber, we’ll do everything we can to keep Vicky safe as part of that”.

Vicky meanwhile says she’s “deeply honoured”.

You can watch the live stream from 6:30pm on Thursday, 3rd Feb here.