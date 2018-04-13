Speakers jeered at emotionally charged meeting last night about Mosque in Kilkenny

Speakers were jeered at an emotionally charged meeting last night about a Mosque in Kilkenny.

Around 200 people gathered at O’Loughlin Gael’s GAA Club to see the designs for the planning application which was lodged with the county council by trustees of the Kilkenny Islamic Centre.

The plan is to set up the €5 million facility & associated services beside Aldi on the Hebron Road

Many of those that came along had concerns over traffic & other issues but at times speakers on either side were shouted down by some.

Members of the local Islamic community spoke to KCLR news and said they want the facility.

However, residents from the surrounding area aren’t happy with the plans.