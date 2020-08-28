Speculation continues as to who might replace Phil Hogan as EU Trade Commissioner.

A decision on who to nominate could be made by this weekend, with party leaders discussing their options at the moment.

The Government must nominate both a male and female candidate, while the eventual commissioner chosen by the European Commission President.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is a firm favourite, as he’s seen to be the country’s best chance of holding onto the trade portfolio after Leo Varadkar ruled himself out.

Inistioge man John Bryan sits on the European Economic and Social Committee & speaking on KCLR’s Farm Show last night said a very particular type of person’s needed for the role.

The Finance Minister says he’s confident Ireland can put forward a successor to Phil Hogan that can retain the European trade portfolio.

Minister Paschal Donohoe – who last month took the role of President of the Eurogroup – has also ruled himself out of the running.