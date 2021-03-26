Speeding offence spotted in Kilkenny within first two hours of National Slow Down Day

National Slow Down Day has already clocked one local speeding motorist- just two hours into the campaign.

Gardaí have been out in force across Carlow and Kilkenny, and nationwide, since 7am this morning. (More on that here)

Since then, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 29,593 vehicles and detected 171 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Among them was one driver in Kilkenny, who was spotted doing 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 in Drumgoole, Castlecomer.