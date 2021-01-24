KCLR News
St Luke’s Cardiologist Michael Conway urges locals to stay at home and follow guidelines
A top consultant is appealing to locals across Carlow and Kilkenny to stay home and limit their contacts this weekend
St Luke’s Cardiologist Michael Conway says the situation in the local Hospital is the worst he’s ever experienced.
But he says locals can help by taking the guidelines and restriction seriously for the next little while:
He says social distancing and face masks are still the best weapons against the virus.