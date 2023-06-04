St. Lukes Clinical Director urges locals to avoid Emergency Department where possible

The Clinical Director at St Luke’s Hospital is warning locals not to turn up at A&E with sunburn this weekend.

Locals are being reminded that they face long waiting times at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny especially with it being a bank holiday.

Management say all patients should consult with a doctor or pharmacist before going to the Emergency Department this weekend.

Prof Gary Courtney says you’d be surprised by some of the minor ailments they see at the door:

“If it’s a minor ailment, well, first of all, prevent it. I mean, you won’t believe it, but a lot of people come in with sunburn. So don’t go out in the sun, we would say that. Or if you do wear a hat and some factor 50, don’t come in with sunburn. And then some people come in with a headache. And if it’s a brief headache, that’s only new,

take two panadols and see what happens.”