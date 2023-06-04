St. Lukes Clinical Director urges locals to avoid Emergency Department where possible
Locals are being reminded that they face long waiting times at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny especially with it being a bank holiday
The Clinical Director at St Luke’s Hospital is warning locals not to turn up at A&E with sunburn this weekend.
Locals are being reminded that they face long waiting times at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny especially with it being a bank holiday.
Management say all patients should consult with a doctor or pharmacist before going to the Emergency Department this weekend.
Prof Gary Courtney says you’d be surprised by some of the minor ailments they see at the door:
“If it’s a minor ailment, well, first of all, prevent it. I mean, you won’t believe it, but a lot of people come in with sunburn. So don’t go out in the sun, we would say that. Or if you do wear a hat and some factor 50, don’t come in with sunburn. And then some people come in with a headache. And if it’s a brief headache, that’s only new,
take two panadols and see what happens.”